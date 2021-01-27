Cincinnati man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting toddler

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Green Township man was sentenced to 240 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for taking sexually explicit photos of a toddler, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said.
Thomas Winklebach, 79, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court documents say Winklebach used a digital camera to take photos of young children touching his genitals and other pictures of himself masturbating in front of the victim who was between 1 and 2 years old.
The crime took place in 2014 or 2015, but the exact date is unknown.
According to the documents, investigators say Winklebach has been using the internet to download and trade child pornography for years.
They say he had thousands of images of child pornography that were seized in Oct. 2019.
