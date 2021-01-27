Cincy Rec Commission employee allegedly gave young children over-the-counter medication

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Enquirer) - A Cincinnati Recreation Department employee has resigned after a CRC investigation found the employee had allegedly given young children in a daycare over-the-counter melatonin.
CRC Director Daniel Betts confirmed reports of the investigation Tuesday night.
Betts says the employee was caught giving the melatonin to kids ages 4-8 at the McKie Recreation Center in Northside.
Melatonin is a drug marketed to aid in falling asleep.
When confronted with the allegations, the employee immediately resigned, Betts says.
The director explains the CRC forbids giving kids over-the-counter medication. He reportedly told our media partners at the Enquirer the employee would have been fired had she not resigned.
All parents of the children involved have been notified.
The CRC says its investigation is ongoing, so it cannot release the name of the employee.
Cincinnati runs 23 recreation centers throughout the city, which according to the Enquirer report have garnered national attention for their work with children.
The centers can be an oasis for city children who attend their after-school programs, get meals and find mentors, the Enquirer says.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
