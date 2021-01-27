First Alert: Snow is coming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days with wet snow this afternoon and and evening before ending early Thursday.
Snow fall totals will range from less than an inch northwest of downtown Cincinnati to as much as two inches to the southeast.
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service’s advisory covers Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis counties.
Up to one inch of snow and freezing on roads is expected in those areas.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s this morning before rising a bit into the low 30s.
The home bound commute Wednesday will likely be slow and the morning commute Thursday will see icy patches from re-freezing as temperatures drop to the upper teens and lower 20s for the morning commute.
Another snow-maker will head our way Saturday with snow transitioning to a rain/snow mix by Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, it will rain, but this precipitation will change back to a wintry mix for the morning commute Monday.
The system will change again wet snow into Monday night.
Snow will end before dawn Tuesday, but with temperatures falling into the upper teens, re-freezing could be an issue for the morning commute.
