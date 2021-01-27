First Alert Weather Day: Snow develops after 3pm Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We stay dry Wednesday morning in the low 30′s then changes begin by late day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for: Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis Counties from 4PM Wednesday to 1AM Thursday. Up to 1 to 2″ of snow, and freezing of roads as temperatures drop is expected.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Wet snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through evening but come to an end well before dawn Thursday. The best window will be from 5pm to 11pm. Snow fall totals will range from less than 1″ northwest of the city to as much as 2″ to the southeast.
The home bound commute Wednesday will likely be slow and the morning commute Thursday will see icy patches from re-freezing as temperatures drop to the upper teens and lower 20s for the morning commute.
Late Saturday another snow-maker will head our way with snow transitioning to a rain/snow mix for Sunday morning. During the day Sunday it will be rain but the precipitation will change back to a mix for Monday morning then wet snow into Monday evening. The snow ends before dawn Tuesday and with temperatures again falling into the upper teens Tuesday morning, re-freezing could be an issue for the Tuesday morning commute.
