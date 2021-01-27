Fountain Square ice rink to remain open through February

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 3CDC announced the season extension of the UC Health Ice Rink presented by Fifth Third Bank on Fountain Square.
Due to popular demand, organizers extended the rink until at least Feb. 28.
Organizers said the season may continue to be extended based on weather and attendance levels.
The rink was originally set to close on Feb. 15.
The ice rink opened on Nov. 7, 2020, with brand new bumper cars on ice and new COVID-19 procedures in place, including a timed reservation system with capacity limits and increased cleaning processes.
“We feel that the UC Health Ice Rink presented by Fifth Third Bank has given Tri-State area families fun and COVID-19-conscious outdoor activity to enjoy together this winter. Patrons have been grateful that we were able to open the rink this year, and this season extension will hopefully continue to bring more visitors to Downtown Cincinnati during the colder winter months,” Senior Vice President of Event Management Christy Samad said in a release.
In addition to daily ice skating and bumper car sessions, the rink offers special events like Winter Wonder Lights, Full Ice Bumper Cars, and a Just Kids Zone.
To see details on hours, admission prices and events, visit their website.
