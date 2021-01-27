‘He never got to see his kids:’ Family still waiting for answers in 2009 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eleven years after Marquale Smith was found shot in Avondale, his family, including the children he never met, continue to hope for justice.
Officers found Marquale alive but fatally wounded in the 3600 block of Reading Road on a Friday afternoon in July 2009.
Marquale’s sister, Brianna Smith, says she took a bus to the scene after she heard the news. She was just 14 at the time.
“When I found out, I didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “Someone said he was deceased... He was lying in the middle of the street.”
Marquale later died at a local hospital.
Witnesses told police they saw a man get into a red or maroon sedan after the shooting.
Years later, the case remains unsolved, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Marquale would be 30.
Brianna says two women were pregnant with Marquale’s unborn children when he died.
“He never got to see his kids,” Brianna said. “Never got to see them, meet them. They got to know him looking at his picture.”
Tuesday was Marquale’s daughter’s 12th birthday.
Brianna says family get togethers are doubly difficult after the family lost Marquale’s brother to a car crash.
“We can’t get everyone together because everyone is still trying to get over this,” she said.
The family describes Marquale as chill and funny with a great personality. Not having him in the world is sometimes too much to bear, the family says.
“I don’t know what else to do or who else to talk to or turn to,” Brianna said. “The only thing we can do is take it one day at a time until we get our justice.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
