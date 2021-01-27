Help furnish new home provided to local Marine by Homes for Our Troops

Morris Furniture Co., Inc. has assisted several other Homes for Our Troops recipients in the past and will be helping Joshua as well. For every dollar donated to the Joshua Sust Furniture Fund, Morris Furniture Co., Inc. will match each dollar up to a total of $15,000. That means, with $15,000 in community donations, Joshua will be able to purchase $30,000 in furniture, mattresses, and accessories for his new home from our family of stores: Morris Home, Ashley HomeStore, Better Sleep Shop, Morris Outlet, and Ashley Outlet.