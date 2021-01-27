Local organization to host event aimed at retaining women in the workforce

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A recent study shows that one in four women are considering leaving the workforce.
Researchers say this is another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local organization, Wise Wellness Guild will host an event Wednesday night to discuss how men play a vital role in supporting women through this.
“The things attendees can look forward to by joining this event are really hearing from women on what allyship looks like. That means how do you show up in a way that’s trustworthy, respectful, how do you build relationships with people first before stepping into that allyship role? Because that really looks different for everyone,” Wise Wellness Guild Founder Stevi Carr says.
To RSVP for the event, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.