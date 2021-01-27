Loveland community honors 7-year-old following his battle with cancer

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - His life might have been short, but it was meaningful. And on Wednesday, the community showed just how much one little boy meant to them.
Grant Wolf was just seven years old when he passed away. In those years though, he touched the hearts of many with a simple and natural gesture - his smile.
Loveland Primary School Principal Kevin Fancher says other lives were made better by Grant’s easy and infectious smile.
For the past two years, Grant was in the fight for his life. He had grown accustomed to fighting the daily challenges that come with living with cancer and inspired his community to always keep fighting too.
Sadly though, on Jan. 22, Grant died.
“I can’t imagine the strength that the family has mustered for the last two years to get through this,” Fancher says.
On Wednesday, dozens of people filled Loveland Madeira Road outside the schools to say their final goodbyes to the second-grader during his funeral procession.
Some knew Grant, others knew of him. But with everyone coming together showed a powerful example that community is at the heart of what makes a city.
“Loveland is, we are a blessed community,” Fancher explains. “One of the things we enjoy is supporting our community, support each other, and support our schools.”
The seven-year-old boy’s courageous battle brought the community to support him with Grant’s wolf pack signs and orange ribbons in honor of his favorite color.
Fancher says, just like a wolf pack, they as a community have the responsibility to back the pack and will continue to lift the wolf family in this difficult time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.