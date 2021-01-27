Mason Fire Dept. employee arrested for punching fire chief & police officer, court docs say

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - An employee of the Mason Fire Department has been charged with assault after he punched his boss in the face, court documents say.
Police were dispatched Tuesday morning for a fight at Mason Fire Station 51.
The documents say Joseph Bales, 27, punched Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen twice in the face.
When officers arrived on the scene, Bales allegedly punched police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor in the face as well.
The police report says Chief Brumagen and Sgt. Saylor suffered minor injuries.
Bales was taken to Atrium Medical Center to be evaluated.
He’s facing two felony counts of assault, a felony for disrupting public service and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
A spokesperson for the City of Mason confirms Bales is on unpaid administrative leave.
