Middletown School District teachers, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Wednesday was a milestone day for the Middletown School District.
Middletown teachers and staff members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Teachers, bus drivers, and custodial members arrived Wednesday with their sleeves rolled and ready up to get the vaccine.
“It’s really exciting because I’m around all the kids all day long,” says Custodial Manager John Thompson. “I’m in and out of every school all day long, and I’ve got 40 people that work for me. So, I feel kind of proud that I’m doing this.”
Members of the Middletown Health Department have been communicating with the district since Christmas time. They spoke almost every day about the vaccine, knowing this day would come soon.
“Today is all about praying, planning, and partnership,” said Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips.
“I am so excited,” said Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter. “I was so excited from the very beginning finding out that we were going to get the vaccine today. We really miss our kids, and we really believe those connections with our students are so very important.”
The Middletown School District has been in hybrid mode since October.
FOX19 NOW is told the school board will reassess in February if students will go back to full in-person learning for the fourth quarter, which begins in the middle of March.
