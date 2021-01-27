No business like sNOw business; snow removal companies adjust to mild winter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been a rather mild winter so far, and last year was pretty quiet too. We have only measured a little more than three inches at CVG since November.
Snow removal companies say they only rely on snow removal for a portion of their revenue.
“We don’t put all of our eggs in one basket and snow removal is a tricky animal,” explains A & A Lawn Care & Landscaping Owner Andrew Wesselman, “Because as soon as the snow starts flying everybody needs service at the same time.”
Wesselman says he is looking forward to Wednesday’s snow. Not only because it’s good for business, but because he wants to see the snow too.
“We joke it doesn’t snow in Cincinnati anymore,” explains Wesselman. “It will come. We really don’t drop the plows as much when it does snow anymore.”
Because A & A does more than snow removal, they can use this downtime to prepare for warmer weather.
“I find years we’re not out doing plow work, we’re not busy with the snow work, we go into that following year more prepared and ready to take that year on strong,” says Wesselman.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.