Ohio’s curfew to change Thursday, governor’s office says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says they will be issuing an order Wednesday night or Thursday morning moving the statewide curfew to 11 p.m.
DeWine said the statewide curfew would be pushed back when Ohio saw seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500.
The office confirmed Wednesday’s hospitalization numbers, 2,944, triggered the change.
The curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday for at least two weeks.
The current curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since Nov. 19, 2020.
If that number drops below 3,000 cases for seven days, there will be a midnight curfew for at least two weeks.
According to DeWine, there will be no curfew if the state stays below 2,500 hospitalizations for seven straight days.
“Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator - this means that if these numbers go back up, we would likely need to act quickly to reinstitute the appropriate safety measures,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have 878,284 COVID-19 cases and 10,931 deaths in the state.
That’s a single-day increase of 5,366 cases and 75 deaths.
“The coronavirus is extremely unpredictable. We have a new ‘midwest variant’ of the virus, and we are concerned that it could become the dominant strain in Ohio - this variant is much more contagious,” DeWine said. “We must keep practicing safety protocols. Our case numbers are improving because of what you are doing -- and what you’re not doing. More people are wearing masks. Please continue wearing masks.”
As of Monday, Jan. 25, DeWine says those over the age of 75 will be eligible to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose.
The governor says those with developmental and intellectual disabilities coupled with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders will also be eligible for the vaccine Monday.
In order to be eligible, people under the age of 75 must have both a developmental or intellectual disability and one of the following conditions:
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria
- Severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly
- Severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy
- Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta-thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant patients
The governor reminds eager Ohioans that the vaccine is in limited supply.
However, he says more shipments are arriving each week.
According to DeWine, the state has been averaging about 146,000 1st doses coming in every week. As Ohio begins finishing up Phase 1A, more doses will be available for those in Phase 1B.
“Because Ohio is not drawing down all the vaccine doses that the federal government required us to set aside for nursing homes (because not all residents/staff are choosing to receive the vaccine), we will have another 77,000 doses over the next two weeks to distribute in the community,” he said.
DeWine says the state is the second in the nation for the number of people vaccinated in nursing homes.
The Ohio Department of Health has launched a tool on vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov to assist residents looking for a provider that has been allocated vaccines.
On Feb. 1, vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 70 and up.
On Feb. 8, they are anticipated to begin for those ages 65 and up.
DeWine said 96 percent of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1.
The governor says any school personnel member who wants a vaccine will be able to get at least the first shot, maybe the second, in the month of February.
All schools will know their date by Friday.
“Ohio will begin school staff vaccinations this week. Ohio’s first school system, Cincinnati Public Schools, will begin their vaccination rollout in just a few days. Many other districts will begin next week, but we do not have enough vaccine to begin all schools on Feb. 1,” DeWine said.
Find more information about the vaccine here.
