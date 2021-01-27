Reward offered for man wanted in connection with several Cincinnati shootings

Jordan Steinmetz (Source: ATF)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A reward is being offered for a person of interest in several Cincinnati shootings.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the whereabouts of Jordan Steinmetz.

The ATF said he also has an extensive criminal history.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

