Teen charged with felonious assault after shooting 13-year-old in West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old has been charged with felonious assault after a shooting in the West End Tuesday night sent a 13-year-old to a local hospital.
The shooting occurred sometime around 7:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Linn Street near the intersection with Livingston Street.
Originally, police said late Tuesday the victim was 12. Court documents obtained later indicate the victim was actually 13.
Officers with CPD’s Gun Crimes Task Force responded to the scene and located the firearm used in the shooting as well as the 14-year-old suspect.
According to the police report, the 14-year-old admitted to shooting the victim several times.
The 13-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is being held at the Youth Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.
