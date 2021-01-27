Tri-State girl battling brain cancer tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Naomi Short, the 9-year-old Hamilton girl battling stage-4 brain cancer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her family.
According to her page, Naomi’s Fight: Naomi Strong, she went to get a scan to see if her cancer had grown Tuesday morning but tested positive for the coronavirus.
“She is scared and resting today,” her family posted. “We will go get her another test in the next couple of days. Even the doc admits the rapid tests aren’t very accurate. It will be another 4 to 6 weeks before she can get her scan now.”
In a video posted to her page, she is asking for prayers.
“Will you guys please pray for me? I’m not really feeling that well. And yesterday my COVID test came back and I have COVID,” she said. So please pray for me.”
In 2019, her mother, Melissa Short, said Naomi was getting bad migraines that made her sick.
When she finally got the cancer diagnosis, she learned that the brain tumor had spread down her spine.
She was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma. Her mother has said doctors estimate the survival rate for her type of brain cancer about 30 percent.
From the beginning, she has said she believes she is going to beat cancer.
“I’m going to kick its butt,” Naomi said.
You can follow Naomi’s journey on the Naomi Strong Facebook page.
