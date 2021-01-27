Wanted: Beer thief at Oakley Meijer

Wanted: Beer thief at Oakley Meijer
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a man suspected of stealing 18 cases of beer from the Meijer store in Oakley earlier this month. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 27, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:10 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man suspected of stealing 18 cases of beer from the Meijer store in Oakley.

It was happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the 3100 block of Geier Road.

Police say a man pushed a cart with 18 cases of beer through the rear fire exit of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.