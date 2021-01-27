COVID-19 vaccines continue ‘to be a challenge’ in Hamilton Co. commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said vaccines continue to be a challenge with the number of doses not being consistent.
The county received roughly 11,000 doses this week and will receive roughly 9,000 next week.
The state health department says bout 44,000 residents have gotten at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine - or 5.36% of the county population.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 65,148 cases and 455 deaths.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said case numbers and hospitalizations are declining which is providing “a little breathing room.”
In partnership with The Hamilton County Board of Elections, Hamilton County Public Health moved its main COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the Hamilton County Board of Elections Early Vote Center.
The Board of Elections provides a centralized location for vaccine administration.
“We are more than happy to provide a convenient vaccination site,” Director of Elections Sherry Poland said. “The Board of Elections is centrally located with free public parking and accessible through a number of bus routes.”
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said the space will also allow vaccines to be administered, with ample room to move people through, while providing enough space for people to remain following their vaccine to check for vaccine tolerance.
“We are tremendously appreciative that the Board of Elections is providing this space for us and the residents of Hamilton County to more efficiently receive the vaccine,” he said.
Vaccination will be conducted at the Board of Election’s Early Vote Center at 2300 Wall Street in Norwood, which is located on the agency’s campus.
Vaccines are available by appointment only.
“The county will reach out to you when they have the vaccination available for you and if you’re in the right age category,” Deputy Director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections Sally Krisel said.
Renee Mahaffey Harris, president and CEO of The Health Gap, shared how her organization is building trust about the COVID-19 vaccine in black and brown communities in Hamilton County.
“Communication on the vaccine is the biggest barrier. We have been part of a group working on an electronic toolkit for marginalized populations and messaging that reaches people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” she said.
Last week, Hamilton County was elevated to the highest level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
The purple level indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Ohio’s advisory system utilizes seven data indicators to identify the COVID-19 risk level for each county. The counties are then assigned to one of four color-coded levels based upon their risk level.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says Hamilton County could turn red on Thursday on the map. He says the county is currently meeting three of the seven indicators.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.