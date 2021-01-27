15-year-old girl shot near Lockland High School, police say

Police are on scene of a shooting behind Lockland High School Wednesday morning. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 10:53 AM

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are on scene of a shooting near Lockland High School Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 a.m. in the 200 block of North Cooper Avenue, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Lockland’s police chief confirms a 15 year old female was shot and is undergoing surgery. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers say.

The high school was locked down but is open again, according to police.

