15-year-old girl shot near Lockland High School, police say

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are on scene of a shooting near Lockland High School Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 9:14 a.m. in the 200 block of North Cooper Avenue, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Lockland’s police chief confirms a 15 year old female was shot and is undergoing surgery. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers say.
The high school was locked down but is open again, according to police.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
