13-year-old shot in West End gunfight, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police responded to shooting in the West End Tuesday evening that sent a 13-year-old to a local hospital.
The shooting occurred sometime before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Livingston and Linn streets.
Police say the incident involved two teens who were seen shooting at each other by officers with CPD’s Safe Streets Task Force.
One of the teens, a 13-year-old boy, was shot, officers at the scene confirmed.
The boy has been taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He could face charges, police say.
Another suspect is also in custody, according to police.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
