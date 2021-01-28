Butler Co. man’s dog shot in mystery incident outside home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton police are investigating a shooting during which a dog was hit in the leg.
Jay Wagers says he was sleeping at his home when he heard a banging at his door. He says he got up to check, but no one was there.
“My dog wanted outside, so I let her out,” Wagers recalled. “She ran around the side of the house, and I heard ‘Pow!’”
Surveillance video from Wagers’s neighbor across the street shows the shot police say hit Wagers’s dog of four years, Princess.
“And she comes running,” he said. “I let her in, closed the doors real quick.”
Wagers says the shot scared him and his girlfriend.
“I don’t think he was coming to rob me,” he said of whoever fired the shot. “I think he was trying to kill me.”
Wagers called 911 three times.
“I panicked, I panicked,” he said. “I started getting under cover, on my knees, running for cover.”
Princess was shot in the leg. Wagers was worried he would loose her.
“It’s been over a year since I lost another dog, Bobo,” Wagers said.
He took her to an emergency pet clinic. Thankfully, Princess is going to be ok.
“She’s ready to come home,” he told FOX19 NOW on his way to pick her up.
Hamilton police say they are investigating the case to find whoever shot Princess.
Wagers says he doesn’t know why someone would want to shoot a dog.
“I think he’s a coward, a very cowardly act, that’s what I think,” he said.
