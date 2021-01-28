Cincinnati Public Schools staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some Cincinnati Public School District employees will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Thursday at Mt. Airy School.
They are:
- Consuelo Esteves, teacher, Covedale School
- Lanier Hardy, building engineer, John P. Parker School
- Angel Roddy, principal, Mt. Airy School
More employees will be vaccinated this weekend, on Saturdays at Duke Energy Convention Center starting at 8 a.m.
Statewide, Ohio isn’t scheduled to start vaccinating educators until next week, though some teachers in Middletown became the first in the state to get their vaccinations Wednesday.
Vaccines will be provided through distribution points at CPS locations for district staff and contractors who provide direct services to students.
The CPS vaccinations will be split into three groups, with Group A receiving the 2,000 doses available this week.
Group A:
- Teachers and paraprofessionals in preschool, kindergarten and grades 1-3 classrooms;
- Teachers and paraprofessionals in specialized classrooms from preschool through 12th grade;
- Paraprofessionals one-to-one;
- Nap aides;
- Related service providers; and
- Custodians and building engineers.
CPS’s Human Resources department will notify all employees included in Group A via work email with information on registering for the vaccine.
Group B will include all other school-based employees. Group C will include employees based at the Education Center and Iowa Street, bus drivers and CPS employees who missed the first two weeks and want to be vaccinated.
The locations and times for Group A are as follows:
CPS sent out a survey last week gauging interest in the vaccine. Around 4,000 employees took the survey, of which around 1,000 opted out or said they needed more information, Bunte said.
The district employs around 2,204 classroom teachers and around 8,092 staff in total, including instructional aids, guidance counselors, administrators and admin support staff and general support services staff, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers was one of several prominent Ohio teacher unions to criticize Gov. Mike DeWine’s rollout of the vaccine last week.
The unions argued the governor had coerced commitments from superintendents to return to in-person classes using access to the vaccine as a hostage.
