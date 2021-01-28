FOX19 mourns loss of friend, coworker Rick Tenhundfeld to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 has hit hard in the FOX19 family.
We’re sad to report we’ve lost a friend and co-worker, Rick Tenhundfeld, to COVID-19.
Rick worked at FOX19 for 22 years as an engineer. He also worked with the Reds and Bengals scoreboard staffs.
Rick fought the virus hard. He died on Tuesday.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri, and his two children, Robby and Brianna.
Rick was 61 years old.
Our station won’t be the same without him.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
