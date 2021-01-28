5-year-old in critical condition following 3 car crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 5-year-old is now in critical condition after a crash on Gilbert Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The crash occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gilbert Avenue near Woodburn Avenue, the department says.
A car driven by Tenisha Railey, 29, went left of center, striking a car driven by Kianna Edwards, 23, who has a 5-year-old in the car, CPD says.
Police say Edwards car then struck another vehicle driven by Arlie Samueal, 32.
Railey, Edwards, and her other passenger Isiah Morris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are all currently listed in serious condition.
The 5-year-old in Edwards car sustained life-threatening-injuries; officials say they are being treated and are currently listed in critical condition.
Gilbert Avenue was shut down for several hours after the crash.
CFD has posted graphic footage of the crash response, which we have chosen not to embed directly into this article.
