John A. Roebling Bridge to be closed for 9 months for restoration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a nine-month closure needed to preserve the John A. Roebling Bridge.

The bridge will be reduced to a single lane of traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 1, and completely closed to vehicular traffic two weeks later on Feb. 15, for the lengthy restoration project to preserve the 154-year-old historic landmark.

The bridge was closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed, and the bridge was re-opened in August 2019.

KYTC and representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office said the $4.7 million project was awarded to LRT Restoration Technologies, LLC.

The project includes masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers. Other work will include minor deck and sidewalk repair, the KYTC said.

“The bridge will be limited to a single lane of traffic for two weeks, then closed to traffic altogether for this restoration,” Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 6 office, said in a news release. “But we know what a vital connection this is and we will keep a pedestrian sidewalk open during the project.”

The KYTC said special traffic signals will be installed to allow for a single lane of traffic, enabling crews to prepare for the full closure on Feb. 15.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November.

The overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

The Roebling Bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day.

The KYTC is urging motorists to use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27) as a detour.

