SAT, SUN, MON: First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Friday, through 9pm were 16° and 35°.
A First Alert Weather Day is our way of drawing your attention to a day when weather may be an issue for your plans. In short it is a “heads up”. The sun finally came out as the slow moving mass of clouds moved to the northeast this afternoon.
Saturday cloud cover will increase ten Saturday evening through early Sunday morning snow will fall accumulating 1″ to 3″ around the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The heaviest accumulations will be north of the city and the lightest to the south. Much of the snow will melt as it hits the surface.
Before dawn Sunday the snow will mix with rain and freezing rain and much of what falls will melt. Slick driving should continue into Sunday after sunrise.
During the day Sunday rain will fall most of the day. Sunday night and Monday morning snow showers and colder temperatures could cause icy patches.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.