Senator Amy Acton? Portman’s exit from Ohio Senate race opens doors for Democrats

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, center, discusses the confirmation of Ohio's first three cases of coronavirus, as Gov. Mike DeWine, right, studies an update on the cases provided to him during a news conference, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is at left. Acton said the state is "leaning in and taking an aggressive approach" to combating the disease. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) (Source: Andrew Welsh-Huggins)