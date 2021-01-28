Sheriff’s office releases surveillance video of alleged inmate assault on deputy: WATCH

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of an alleged assault on a deputy at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Court documents show that on or about Jan. 14, Delrico Peoples, 22, knowingly caused physical harm to HCSO Dep. John Helton within the justice center.
Surveillance video shows Helton walking down a flight of stairs when he stops to speak with Peoples. Words are exchanged, then Peoples appears to punch Helton in the face.
The altercation continues to the back corner of the room while other inmates watch without stepping in. It carried on for around two minutes, after which other deputies rush in to help.
Peoples punched Helton in the face multiple times, breaking several bones, according to an affidavit.
HCSO has not said what led to the incident. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey released a statement saying in part:
“We are committed to improving the conditions at the jail and that includes remaining intolerant of abuse and misconduct. I am grateful that our deputy has recovered from this assault and would also like to thank the Prosecutor’s office for moving swiftly with these charges.”
Peoples faces felonious assault charges now in addition to the murder charge on which he was originally booked.
According to Cincinnati police, 19-year-old Brandon Phoenix, the man Peoples is accused of killing, was waiting to catch a bus to work at Children’s Hospital in June 2019 when a stray bullet hit and killed him.
Detectives do not believe Phoenix was the intended target for the shooting. They say he had no criminal history, noting he was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Court documents say Peoples will be in court on Feb. 1. He is being held on a $2.1 million bond.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.