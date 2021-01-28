UC, Xavier fans putting it all on the line for local restaurants in Crosstown ‘tip-off’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - During a month where COVID-19 has wrecked plans for UC and Xavier basketball on the court, fans are battling off the court with good deeds and large tips.
It started when a Xavier fan left a $1,000 tip at Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout on January 9. The customer left a note that said, “Go Xavier.”
A few days later, a UC fan left a $1,001 tip at Keystone Bar & Grill in Clifton with this note: “Bearcats up by one.”
Earlier this week, the Musketeers answered the bell with a $1,002 tip at Goose & Elder in Over-The-Rhine. The message on the receipt said, “Hey Bearcats, the ball is in your court. Go XU!”
“When [the customers] asked me if I’ve heard of this tip-off challenge, I didn’t know about it and they were explaining it to me,” said Goose and Elder General Manager Erin Cunningham in an interview with FOX19 Now. “Then it clicks what could possibly happen. Then they said, ‘We have the finances and this is place we want to do it.’ There were definitely some tears shed amongst a few people here.”
On Wednesday, not to be outdone, a Bearcats fan left a $1,005 tip at Chandler’s Burger Bistro in Delhi with this note: “Cats with the dunk and one, up by 3.”
The battle of good deeds continues between Xavier and UC faithful. It’s now up to the Musketeers to answer the bell.
