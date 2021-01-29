Cincinnati Children’s launches Valentine’s Day card campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s kicked off their COVID-friendly Valentine’s Day card campaign this week.
From Friday through Feb. 14 anyone can send an online card to a patient at the hospital.
The hospital says the cards will be hand-delivered to the patients with a game for them to do on the back.
Community members are welcome to donate, hospital officials say, to help patients out in honor of Valentine’s Day.
They say their partners Kolar will be matching donations up to $20,000.
