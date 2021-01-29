Cincinnati short on salt-truck drivers due to COVID

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city is short of much-needed salt truck drivers due to COVID-19.
City officials say they would normally have 70 drivers; however, they currently only have 47.
Saturday is expected to bring freezing rain and possibly heavy snow.
The trucks will be hitting the roads right around 7 p.m. on Saturday, with crews working 12-hour shifts until they are no longer needed to keep the roads safe.
If you want to know which roads have been treated and plowed during the storm, check out the ‘snowplow tracker’ on the city managers’ website.
