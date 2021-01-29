COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Ohio K-12 schools announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The dates for when teachers and staff of Ohio’s K-12 schools will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been announced.
The vaccine rollout for schools will begin the week of Feb. 1, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor says any school personnel member who wants a vaccine will be able to get at least the first shot, maybe the second, in the month of February.
