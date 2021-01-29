COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Ohio K-12 schools announced

The vaccine rollout for schools will begin the week of Feb. 1, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. (Source: KEYC Photo, File)
By Jared Goffinet | January 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The dates for when teachers and staff of Ohio’s K-12 schools will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been announced.

The vaccine rollout for schools will begin the week of Feb. 1, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Schools eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 1:

Schools eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 8:

Schools eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 15:

Schools eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 22:

The governor says any school personnel member who wants a vaccine will be able to get at least the first shot, maybe the second, in the month of February.

