CVG saw slight increase of gun recoveries despite decrease in passengers

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - TSA officers working security checkpoints at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) saw the most firearms in the state last year with a total of 31.
According to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration, a total of 58 firearms were detected in Kentucky airports - a decrease of only 15 statewide since 2019.
The TSA said the firearms were discovered during routine screening at airport security checkpoints.
CVG saw the most firearms in the state last year with a total of 31. The 2020 total at CVG surpassed the 2019 overall by one, despite the decrease in airline passengers due to the pandemic.
According to the TSA, nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 99,583 passengers screened. In Kentucky, the rate was nearly twice the national one, with a firearm discovered per every 53,326 passengers screened.
TSA officials say carrying a firearm in a carry-on bag is prohibited. Passengers can bring a firearm as long as it is packed in a checked bag.
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint will face civil financial penalties and potential criminal charges.
