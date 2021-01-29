1 dead in College Hill apartment fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A resident is dead in a College Hill apartment fire, Cincinnati fire officials said Thursday night.
They said they found the body shortly after responding just after 9 p.m. to a three-story building in the 5800 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Crews found a working fire on the first floor and were told one of the residents was still inside. They launched an immediate search and discovered the resident deceased inside.
The cause of death and fire both remain under investigation.
Damage was set at $40,000.
