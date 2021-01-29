Family of Good Samaritan killed on Christmas asks community for help

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a man, who police say was a Good Samaritan, is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest.
Jack Smith’s heart-breaking story begins at his son’s Sayler Park home on Christmas. It was the last time a family member would see Jack alive.
The 64-year-old Jack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-75 north in Queensgate.
Police say he was in his pickup truck just south of the Harrison Avenue exit when he stopped to help a woman who had been in an accident.
As Jack and the woman were outside of the broken down vehicle, a Ford F-150 going north on the interstate hit them, police say. Jack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Jack’s son, Aaron, says the last time he saw his dad was when Jack stopped by his home to pick up some Christmas gifts before heading to his home in Lebanon.
“We said our goodbyes. We said we loved each other,” Aaron recalls.
Aaron says his dad Jack was a prayerful man. The family has set up a GoFundMe to offset the funeral expenses. (Search “Jack Smith Dad Killed I-75 Hit and Run, Need Help” on GoFundMe.)
Matthew Tacker, who was arrested and is charged is with leaving the scene, has pled not guilty. Tacker is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled in court on Feb. 17.
