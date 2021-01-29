Gest Street back open following train derailment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gest Street is open once again following a train derailment on Jan. 24.
The road was shut down most of the week between Evans Street and Dalton Avenue.
Cincinnati fire crews responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and said they found six train cars and two locomotives off the tracks on top of the CSX Railroad bridge over Gest Street.
About 1,000 gallons of diesel leaked onto Gest Street, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
“This spill has been contained and no waterways have been impacted, but Gest Street has been closed as a precaution and to facilitate cleanup,” Brian Tucker with CSX Transportation said on Sunday.
All of the train cars were empty at the time of the derailment, Cincinnati fire officials say.
Only one car had residue inside, but no hazardous materials were released.
Duke Energy crews also responded to help restore power.
CSX says it is investigating.
