Get an Ohio 1099-G tax form but didn’t apply for unemployment? Here’s what to do

“Generally, you should not include unemployment benefits you did not apply for as income on your federal and state income tax returns. You do not need to have a determination from ODJFS on your ID theft claim or a corrected 1099-G to file your federal and state income tax returns. However, you should continue to pursue a corrected 1099-G from ODJFS after your returns are filed to avoid a future audit by the IRS or ODT.”