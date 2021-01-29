Get an Ohio 1099-G tax form but didn’t apply for unemployment? Here’s what to do

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has received hundreds of emails and calls from people who’ve received a 1099-G tax form from the state but they didn’t apply for unemployment benefits... and many don’t even live in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) says there are three steps you should take if you received a 1099-G without applying for unemployment:
You will need to fill out this online form.
Everyone who files a report about identity theft and protection will receive a confirmation email from ODJFS.
ODJFS says it will process the reports, conduct investigations and, if necessary, issue corrections to the Internal Revenue Service on 1099s issued to victims.
Here is what the Ohio Department of Taxation says to do:
“Generally, you should not include unemployment benefits you did not apply for as income on your federal and state income tax returns. You do not need to have a determination from ODJFS on your ID theft claim or a corrected 1099-G to file your federal and state income tax returns. However, you should continue to pursue a corrected 1099-G from ODJFS after your returns are filed to avoid a future audit by the IRS or ODT.”
For more information and guidance on filing your federal and state taxes, visit: Ohio Department of Taxation.
There are resources available to identity theft victims and those who might be. For those who suspect they are victims of identity theft, ODJFS recommends these services:
Visit the Ohio Attorney General’s website for information on identity theft.
Place a free one-year fraud alert on your credit reports online or call the credit bureau toll-free number. The bureau you contact must tell the other two:
- Equifax: 800-525-6285
- Experian: 888-397-3742
- Trans Union: 800-680-7289
If you do suspect you are a victim of identity theft, report it here.
