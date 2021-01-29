Griffey Jr. to work with MLB in advisory role, report says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. will now be working with the MLB in an advisory role, a report says.
Griffey Jr. will be the Senior Advisor to Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr., according to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.
“Griffey will consult with MLB on a number of issues, with a special emphasis on baseball operations and youth baseball development, particularly regarding diversity at amateur levels of the game,” Rosenthal writes.
The Hall of Famer will be MLB’s ambassador at youth baseball initiatives and events like the All-Star Game and in the Postseason.
