Here’s when snow arrives this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another round of snow is headed our way this weekend.
Expect anywhere from less than an inch to 4 inches, depending on where you live.
This will be a complicated snow-maker heading our way with snow or a rain/snow mix Saturday evening and overnight changing to rain only Sunday after sunrise. The possibility for accumulation especially north is likely Saturday night.
However, a small track change could bring more or less snow since we are right on the line.
Saturday’s high will be 39, and the low is expected to be 33 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Department of Public Services crews will report to work at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The snow will change to all rain Sunday as the high pushes into the low 40s before transitioning back to a wintry mix of rain and snow late Sunday night. The low temperature is expected to fall just below freezing at 29 degrees.
Your morning commute Monday will be in the middle of a wet, wintry mix before it turns to all snow showers Monday afternoon into the evening. The high will be around 33.
The snow will end before dawn Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper teens.
Watch for refreezing on roads and elevated surfaces as you head out Tuesday.
Here are some reminders from DPS for driving during winter weather events:
- Give Crews Space to Work. Please provide ample space between vehicles and crews, allowing them to do their job.
- Utilize Off-Street Parking. Parked vehicles along roadways are a major deterrent for crews when clearing snow and ice.
- Keep an Emergency Kit Ready. Pack an emergency vehicle kit, including a blanket, socks, cell phone, batteries, flashlights, and snacks while driving in winter conditions. It’s always better to be overly prepared while traveling in uncertain weather.
- Extend Caution While Traveling. Even at temperatures above freezing, if weather conditions are wet, you might encounter ice on exposed roadways like bridges, underpasses, or hills. Allow more room to brake, when traveling during the winter season.
- Slow Down.
