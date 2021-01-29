‘I will kill you because you work too slow’: Man pushed someone off roof, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is accused of pushing someone off a roof in West Price Hill for working too slow, court records show.
Cincinnati police wrote in court documents that William Cox said “I will kill you because you work so slow” and then shoved the victim off the roof on Overlook Drive Nov. 9.
The victim suffered a serious right leg injury.
Cox, 41, was arrested this week on a charge of felonious assault.
He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is expected to appear in court Friday.
