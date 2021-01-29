‘I will kill you because you work too slow’: Man pushed someone off roof, police say

Cincinnati police say William Cox, 41, pushed someone off a West Price Hill roof for working too slow. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:18 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is accused of pushing someone off a roof in West Price Hill for working too slow, court records show.

Cincinnati police wrote in court documents that William Cox said “I will kill you because you work so slow” and then shoved the victim off the roof on Overlook Drive Nov. 9.

The victim suffered a serious right leg injury.

Cox, 41, was arrested this week on a charge of felonious assault.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is expected to appear in court Friday.

