126 new COVID deaths reported in Kentucky in last 48 hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - All but the most lagging indicators show COVID-19 is declining significantly in Kentucky.
Average daily cases have fallen almost continuously since the state’s post-holiday surge. Friday’s report of 2,608 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues that trend.
Hospital admissions are down as well. Currently 1,505 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest such figure since Dec 27′s count of 1,504 hospitalizations. You have to go back to mid-November to find a figure lower than that.
Of those currently hospitalized, 355 are in ICUs and 199 are on ventilators.
Perhaps the most encouraging indicator is also the most forward-looking: positivity rate.
Kentucky’s positivity rate was above 12 percent for much of early January. The rolling six-day average has since fallen to 8.75 percent.
The rate spiked in January due in part to a rise in real cases, but also due to fewer tests being performed among the general population. That is, a greater share of tests performed during the holidays came from those already suspected of having COVID, thereby lifting the rate.
A decrease in the positivity rate could be due to increased general population testing without reflecting a decrease in real cases. The fact that both the rate and new cases are falling in tandem bodes doubly well for the commonwealth.
“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”
But the most lagging of indicators, deaths, continues to remain high. Though nonetheless tragic, it’s an expected outcome due to the natural progression of the disease following a case surge.
Friday Kentucky reported 57 new virus-related deaths. The state reported 69 deaths Thursday, the highest daily death increase of the pandemic.
Kentucky has received 466,700 total vaccine doses.
Of the total doses received, 120,900 have been diverted to the long-term care facility program per a federal contract. These include first and second doses.
Of those doses, 54,746 have been administered, an increase of 2,179 since Thursday.
Of the 345,800 doses funneled through the state program, 327,473 have been administered, an increase of 17,116 since Thursday.
A total of 382,219 doses have been administered in the state.
