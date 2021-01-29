Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,874 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 888,590 coronavirus cases and 11,070 deaths statewide.
The 24-hour increase of 4,874 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 64 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The statewide curfew moved back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new order Wednesday.
DeWine has said the statewide curfew would be pushed back when Ohio saw seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500.
The office confirmed Wednesday’s hospitalization numbers, 2,944, triggered the change.
The curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least two weeks, except for obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others.
The current curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since late last year, Nov. 19, 2020.
If the hospitalization number drops below 3,000 cases for seven days, there will be a midnight curfew for at least two weeks.
According to DeWine, there will be no curfew if the state stays below 2,500 hospitalizations for seven straight days.
“Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator - this means that if these numbers go back up, we would likely need to act quickly to reinstitute the appropriate safety measures,” he said.
