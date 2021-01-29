Ohio’s unemployment fraud becoming national problem

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s unemployment fraud problem is escalating. It has gone from a state-level problem to a national problem.
In the past few weeks, thousands of people have received 1099-G tax forms saying they applied for unemployment benefits. But there’s a problem for many of these people.
They didn’t sign up for unemployment. Those receiving an unexpected 1099-G tax form likely means they are a victim of fraud or identity theft.
The cases of fraud filtering through Ohio’s unemployment office are spreading like wildfire.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says they actually stopped 166,000 forms from going out, saying they were going to fraudulent claimants.
On Jan. 13, the day an online portal was created to help those who got forms, 260 people signed in.
More than a week later on Jan. 25, FOX19 NOW Investigates confirmed that 10,284 claimed they were victims of fraud. That number is now at 46,000 just days later.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office is investigating to see how this happened and who is responsible.
