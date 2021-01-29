Tracking accumulating snow for Saturday evening and early overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -We stay dry Friday and Saturday, before snow moves back in Saturday evening.
Accumulation will be likely especially areas north of the river Saturday night into Sunday morning before we have a change over to rain. Areas north of Hamilton county could see 2 to 4 inches, with Hamilton county south in the 1 to 2 inch range.
This will be a complicated snow-maker heading our way with snow or a rain/snow mix Saturday evening and overnight changing to rain only Sunday after sunrise. The possibility for accumulation especially north is likely Saturday night. However, a small track change could bring more or less snow since we are right on the line.
During the day Sunday it will be rain but the precipitation will change back to a mix late Sunday night. Monday morning the commute will be in a wet wintry mix before the precipitation turns to snow showers Monday afternoon and evening before ending.
The snow will end before dawn Tuesday and with temperatures again falling into the upper teens Tuesday morning.
Re-freezing will probably return to the Tristate for the Tuesday morning commute.
