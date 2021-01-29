1 southeast Indiana county reports double-digit number of new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indiana Friday, but only one southeast county reported double-digit cases.
The 2,647 new cases bring the state’s overall total number of confirmed cases to 622,625, according to the ISDH.
Of all the new cases, only one southeast Indiana county reported a double-digit number of new COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 30 new cases (4,977 total)
- Franklin County: Seven new cases (1,526 total)
- Ohio County: Four new cases (504 total)
- Ripley County: Nine new cases (3,056 total)
- Switzerland County: Seven new cases (691 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (635 total)
The ISDH reported 46 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. No county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported additional deaths on Friday.
To date, 9,549 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 15, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.7%.
Two southeast Indiana counties remain at the red level, which is the highest in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people. (This will change starting Feb. 1. See below bullet points for updates.)
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
An executive order will go into effect on Feb. 1 that will change one thing for counties in either red or orange category.
Gov. Holcomb says the new order will change overall attendance at social gatherings or events from 25 people to 25% for those counties.
The order will go through Feb. 28, according to Gov. Holcomb.
Dearborn, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties were moved back to the orange level on Wednesday.
Indiana is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70, work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
The next group to be eligible for the vaccine will be Hoosiers 65 years of age and older. Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver says the hope is to make vaccines available to this group possibly next week.
