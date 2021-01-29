TriHealth, Cincinnati Sports Club team up to help you ‘Manage Your Health’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - TriHealth and the Cincinnati Sports Club are hosting a “Manage Your Health” series to help improve the community’s mental and physical health during the pandemic.
The series is free and open to everyone.
All topics are led by TriHealth professionals.
Classes are taking place at the Cincinnati Sports Clu, 3950 Red Bank Rd.
TriHealth’s Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Stephen Blatt, will host “Covid Vaccine Q & A” on Feb. 18 from 6 p .m. to 7 p.m.
He will answer any questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
Another class will focus on conflict management techniques March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This seminar will teach communication strategies to diffuse negative situations.
“We want the correct information to be out and about in the community,” says Katie Pitzer with TriHealth.
“Last year was a very rough year on most people and we didn’t really have a lot of time to think about ourselves, so really just taking that time for ourselves because then we are going to be able to take care of others more appropriately have a healthier happier attitude.”
To register for a class, call the Cincinnati Sports Club at 513-527-4000.
Classes will also be recorded and posted to the club’s website.
