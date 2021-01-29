University Hospitals discovers UK COVID-19 variant in Northeast Ohio patient samples

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced several of the emerging coronavirus variants, including the UK variant, were found in samples from Northeast Ohio patients.
University Hospitals said Friday that variants are found in samples going back to Dec. 2020.
Test analysis suggests that the variants make up a low proportion of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio, University Hospitals said.
University Hospitals’ Department of Pathology’s Translational Laboratory conducted the testing, according to a statement.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.