All clear given after bomb scare at West Chester business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - West Chester Police and Fire responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and possible explosive device Friday afternoon, according to West Chester Spokesperson Barb Wilson.
The report of a possible explosive device was made by someone who came to the West Chester Police Department, Wilson says.
The vehicle was in the parking lot of Walgreen’s at State Route 747and Union Centre in West Chester.
A Butler County bomb squad robot broke a window out and no explosive device was found, Wilson says.
Walgreens and surrounding businesses were evacuated during the investigation. All roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.
Police and fire crews have since cleared the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.