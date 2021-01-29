Xavier retakes the lead in Crosstown ‘tip-off’ challenge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Xavier University fan has raised the stakes yet again in a citywide game of gratuity.
To the restaurant staff go the spoils, in this case the staff at Over-the-Rhine’s Sacred Beast — and $1,007.
A Sacred Beast staff member forwarded a photo of the receipt and a note left at the table to FOX19 NOW.
“UC went up by 3 on Wednesday,” the munificent tipper wrote. “I would love to be a part of the Crosstown Tip Challenge and help out some hard working folks in the restaurant industry. Here is $1,007 tip to share with the staff. XU Back up by 2! Xavier is the University of Cincinnati!”
Alyson Clark is the Sacred Beast server who waited on the table and discovered the tip.
“I screamed,” she said. “There was a large squeal. Everyone ran back to make sure I was ok.”
Bridget Lieb is co-owner of Sacred Beast.
“I just think it’s really cool that a group of two opposing fan bases have come together to do such a positive thing with people they don’t even know. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Asked if any on the staff are fans of either team, Stephen Harper, a diner, replied, “I’m a Xavier fan now! I moved here from Lexington. It’s just a really cool experience to see this from both fans. You don’t see this anywhere.”
It all started when an XU fan left a $1,000 tip at Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout on Jan. 9. The customer left a note that said, “Go Xavier.”
A few days later, a UC fan left a $1,001 tip at Keystone Bar & Grill in Clifton with this note: “Bearcats up by one.”
Earlier this week, the Musketeers answered the bell with a $1,002 tip at Goose & Elder in Over-The-Rhine. The message on the receipt said, “Hey Bearcats, the ball is in your court. Go XU!”
“When [the customers] asked me if I’ve heard of this tip-off challenge, I didn’t know about it and they were explaining it to me,” said Goose and Elder General Manager Erin Cunningham in an interview with FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “Then it clicks what could possibly happen. Then they said, ‘We have the finances and this is place we want to do it.’ There were definitely some tears shed amongst a few people here.”
Not to be outdone, a Bearcats fan then left a $1,005 tip at Chandler’s Burger Bistro in Delhi with this note: “Cats with the dunk and one, up by 3.”
The battle of good deeds continues between Xavier and UC faithful. It’s now up to the Bearcats to answer the bell!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.