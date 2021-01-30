‘America is losing,’ Ohio congressman tours shuttered border wall

”There is just regular American citizens that live along the border, and the residents down here have to deal with a lot of things people that raise beef in Ohio don’t have to deal with. One of the biggest ones is a border where they’re often vulnerable. They want to help people on a humanitarian side, but often they’re under threat from people from the cartels exploiting, not just them, but the people that come through their property. It truly is a national security issue. There is no border between Arizona and Ohio where this is going to get stopped.”