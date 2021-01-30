‘America is losing,’ Ohio congressman tours shuttered border wall

NOGALES, Az. (FOX19) - One of the country’s largest infrastructure projects has come to a sudden stop, and a local representative says he is seeing the effects first-hand.
Republican Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-8) has spent the past few days in Nogales touring part of the United States-Mexico wall constructed under the Trump Administration.
Davidson’s district includes Butler County.
The congressman said it was important for him to talk and meet those directly impacted by the construction’s halt. The Biden Administration stopped work on their first day, and Davidson says there are a lot of idle workers and construction equipment sitting around.
“There are a lot of frustrated people along the border,” Davidson said in an interview with FOX19 NOW.
Davidson says he plans to share first hand facts when he returns with some of his colleagues. He believes what is happening at the border has a direct impact on Ohioans.
”There is just regular American citizens that live along the border, and the residents down here have to deal with a lot of things people that raise beef in Ohio don’t have to deal with. One of the biggest ones is a border where they’re often vulnerable. They want to help people on a humanitarian side, but often they’re under threat from people from the cartels exploiting, not just them, but the people that come through their property. It truly is a national security issue. There is no border between Arizona and Ohio where this is going to get stopped.”
About 450 miles of former President Trump’s wall were finished before he left office. The contract was for 660 miles. President Biden has pledged not to build “another foot.”
“I hope we can unite to stop the cartels,” said Davidson. “That’s really who is behind all this stuff. The cartels are winning and America is losing.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.